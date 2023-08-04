IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine failure

On Friday morning, an Indigo flight bound for Delhi, with the flight number 6E 2433, had to make an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, Bihar. The emergency landing was necessitated by a technical snag that caused one of the aircraft’s engines to become inoperative.

Airport officials confirmed that the flight reported the inoperative engine issue merely three minutes after departing from Patna airport. Taking swift action, the flight touched down safely at Patna airport at 9:11 AM.

The airport director reassured that despite the emergency landing, all operations at the airport remained normal, and there were no further disruptions.

This incident comes in the wake of a recent occurrence in July, where an Air India flight bound for Paris had to return to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi shortly after take-off. The reason for the return was due to the Delhi air traffic controllers alerting the flight crew about suspected tyre debris spotted on the runway after its departure. Nevertheless, the Air India flight landed safely back in Delhi at 2.18 pm, and there were no reported injuries.