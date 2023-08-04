KSRTC Offers Affordable Trip for Nehru Trophy Boat Race Fans

Certainly! The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has some fantastic news for all the festival lovers out there. With the prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race just around the corner on August 12, KSRTC is offering special and affordable services to ensure enthusiasts can easily travel to the event venue.

The initiative is being organized by the budget tourism Palakkad cell of the corporation. They have arranged a convenient chartered service that will depart from Palakkad at 4 am on the morning of the race day and return by 11 pm, allowing attendees to have a full and enriching experience of the event.

To cater to different preferences and budgets, KSRTC offers two entry categories: ‘1000’ and ‘500’. Category 1 tickets are priced at Rs 1900 per person, while Category 2 tickets are available at a cost of Rs 1400 per person. These ticket rates include the entry fees for witnessing the exhilarating boat race.

However, it’s essential to note that all other expenses, such as food, beverages, and any personal purchases, should be borne by the commuters themselves. So, it’s wise to plan and budget accordingly to make the most of this memorable experience.

To secure your spot for this exciting trip, simply reach out to KSRTC via WhatsApp at 9947086128 for convenient booking.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the electrifying Nehru Trophy Boat Race and immerse yourself in the vibrant festival atmosphere. Grab your tickets and get ready for an unforgettable day filled with exhilarating races, colorful traditions, and a celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. Join the cheering crowds, witness the skilled boatmen rowing with incredible precision, and experience the thrill of this iconic event. KSRTC’s budget trip offers the perfect opportunity to be a part of this historical spectacle without breaking the bank. So, mark your calendars, pack your excitement, and get ready for a day of pure joy and festivity!