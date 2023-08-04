Lok Sabha passes IIM amendment Bill, 2023

On Friday, the Lok Sabha approved the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which grants the President of India the responsibility of managing the institutes. The bill, presented on July 28, was passed despite disruptions from opposition members focusing on the violence in Manipur. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in response to the debate, assured that the government does not intend to interfere with the IIMs’ autonomy.

According to the amended bill, the President will serve as the Visitor to the IIMs, holding powers to audit their operations, initiate inquiries, and appoint or remove directors. The academic accountability will remain with the IIMs. The bill empowers the Visitor to appoint individuals for reviewing institute work and progress, conducting inquiries, and reporting as directed.

Previously, under the IIM Act of 2017, which gave the B-schools greater autonomy, the board of governors comprised 19 members, including one representative each from central and state governments. The board nominated the remaining 17 members from eminent personalities, faculty, and alumni. The board also handled the appointment of new directors and chairpersons through search panels.

However, the amendment bill proposes a Visitor’s nominee to be part of the search-cum-selection panel for the Director’s appointment. This change seeks to redefine the management accountability of the IIMs while preserving their autonomy in academic matters.