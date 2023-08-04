Mumbai man faces charges for hiding first marriage, defrauding second wife

After receiving a complaint from his second wife, whom he married without telling her about his first marriage, a young guy from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was charged with cheating and harassment.

After contacting the complainant via a matrimonial website, the 35-year-old Himmatsingh Chowdhary wed her. Chowdhary introduced himself to the woman as an Army official who had formerly worked for India’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

In 2021, he was hitched to the 36-year-old. She did, however, just learn that Chaudhary was already married. She then filed a case against her husband for harassment and infidelity.

The woman, who works in the pharmacy industry, claims that Chowdhary stole 3 lakh from her and mortgaged her jewellery, which was worth 4 lakh She claimed that Chowdhary began to harass her as well.

According to the Indian Penal Code, Chowdhary has been charged with cruelly treating his wife (498A), concealing a prior marriage (495), cheating (420), and impersonating a public official (170).

A police probe has been launched in Kharghar. There has not yet been an arrest.