Over 1.2 lakh people affected, 6,834 evacuated in Odisha floods

The Mahanadi river system experienced a flood that has now decreased in intensity. However, it has caused significant impact on coastal villages and districts. A breach in an embankment at Teramanpur in Jagatsinghpur district was reported, leading to the passage of 7.43 lakh cusec water through the Mundali barrage.

As per the Special Relief Commissioner’s office, 1.20 lakh people in 762 villages across 15 districts and 66 wards of 17 urban local bodies have been affected by the floods. To ensure safety, the government evacuated over 6,834 people and relocated them to secure places.

Among the affected areas, nine panchayats in the Banki and Tigiria blocks of Cuttack district were impacted. The Daya River’s water level is rising, posing potential risks to low-lying areas in Puri and Khurda districts.

SRC Satyabrata Sahu reported that the water has receded at Mundali barrage, but the peak flood water is currently passing through Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri districts. There were breaches in Teramanpur and some other places, prompting close monitoring of the situation in Daya and Bhargavi rivers by the Collectors.