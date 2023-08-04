President Droupadi Murmu to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from August 5 to 8

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from August 5 to 8, 2023. On August 5, the President will visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with Mahouts and Cavadies of Tamil Nadu.

President Murmu will address the 165th convocation of University of Madras at Chennai on August 6. On the same day, at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, she will also meet the members of PVTGs of Tamil Nadu, unveil the portrait of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar and grace the renaming ceremony of Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan as Bharathiyar Mandapam.

On August 7, President Murmu will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry. She will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed Hospital at Villianur, under the National AYUSH Mission and attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Puducherry. On August 8, at Auroville, the President will visit the Matrimandir, a city exhibition and inaugurate the conference on ‘Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness’.