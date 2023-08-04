SIT claims Asfaq Alam acted alone in Aluva child murder case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) leading the case of the tragic sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva has stated that Asfaq Alam, hailing from Bihar, is the perpetrator behind the crime. During their investigation, the probe team collected crucial evidence at the crime scene near Aluva market, which included the recovery of the child’s dress and sandals. This evidence collection took place after two days of intense interrogation of the accused.

Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar informed the media that the evidence gathered so far points solely to Asfaq Alam as the accused. Previously, there were allegations that two other individuals were present at the scene when Asfaq committed the heinous act.

The tragic incident occurred on July 28 when the young girl was raped and murdered by a migrant worker, also from Bihar, who lived in the same building as the victim. The post-mortem report revealed the gruesome nature of the crime, with the girl having endured brutal rape and torture. The autopsy report highlighted severe injuries to her head and genitals, with the accused having strangulated the child to death using her own cloth.

Asfaq Alam was arrested on the same day of the crime, but it was only the following day that the girl’s body was discovered dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva. He was remanded in police custody for 10 days starting from August 1.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the police disclosed that Alam had previously faced legal trouble in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case in Delhi, leading to his arrest five years ago. He had been incarcerated for a month before being granted bail. Furthermore, in 2018, he was arrested by Ghazipur police in east Delhi for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl, as revealed by Kerala police on August 1.