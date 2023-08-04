West Bengal Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth Rs 5 lakh, 2 men arrested

Kolkata: West Bengal Anti-Narcotics Cell on Thursday seized drugs estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh and arrested two drug peddlers, officials said. According to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) West Bengal, the accused were identified as Bapan and Jhantu Molla from the Murshidabad district.

Officials said that following a tip-off the Anti-Narcotics cell intercepted a car near Ankurhati Swaraswati Bridge, NH 16 under Police Station Domjur and apprehended the two accused. ‘Cannabis (Ganja) weighing approximately 164.530 kilograms with a market value of Rs 5 lakh and two mobile phones were seized from the possession of the two accused’, added the officials. Officials further said that the recovered narcotics contraband was concealed inside the seized vehicle and was being illegally transported from Orrisa Ganjam to Nadia and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal.

Search/Seizure/Arrest/label procedures were made under videography surveillance in the presence of DS(Ops), they added. Officials said a case under an appropriate section of the NDPS Act 1985 has been registered into the matter. ‘Both accused will be produced before the court on Friday with a remand prayer’, CID WB said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Thursday seized drugs worth an estimated to be Rs 30 lakh and arrested five drug peddlers. The operation was carried out by the Bandra unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell in the Mahim area of Mumbai. Following their arrest, the accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.