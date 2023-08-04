Woman from Maryland, US sets a Guinness World Record for her unusually loud burps in the female category

In a remarkable display of talent, a woman from Maryland, United States, has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for her exceptionally loud burps in the female category. Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter achieved a bellowing belch that measured 107.3 decibels, surpassing the previous record of 107 dB set by Elisa Cagnoni from Italy in 2009.

To put it in perspective, Winter’s record-breaking burp is louder than a blender (70-80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90-95 dB), and even some motorcycles at full throttle (100-110 dB), as per The Guinness World Records.

To achieve this distinctive feat, Winter was required to burp in a soundproof recording room, similar to a recording studio, to eliminate any reflected sounds. Therefore, she chose to attempt the record on-air during DJ Elliot Segal’s radio talk show ‘Elliot in the Morning’ at the studios of iHeartRadio station.

During her conversation with Guinness World Records, Winter shared that she prepared for the challenge by experimenting with different combinations of drinks and foods. Ultimately, she settled on drinking a beer and coffee along with breakfast, which she found helped her produce the loudest burps.

Winter revealed that her talent for exceptionally loud burping dates back to her childhood, and she finds joy in surprising people with her unique skill.

Her achievement adds to the collection of bizarre world records, and she now holds the title for the world’s loudest burp in the female category. The male category record remains with Neville Sharp from Australia, whose burp was measured at 112.7 dB in 2021.

As Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter’s name enters the prestigious pages of the Guinness World Records, she continues to amaze and entertain people with her unusual talent, leaving many astonished by the power of her burps.