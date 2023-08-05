BJP State President urges action against Kerala Assembly Speaker Shamseer over Lord Ganesha myth controversy.

The BJP’s state president, K Surendran, announced that the party would be launching strong protests against the LDF government’s alleged “persecution of Hindus.” This decision was made during an online meeting of the party’s core committee. Surendran criticized CPM state secretary M V Govindan, claiming that Govindan initially referred to Lord Ganesha as a myth but later changed his stance due to fear of backlash from Hindu devotees.

However, Surendran argued that Govindan’s apology wasn’t enough. He demanded an apology from Speaker A N Shamseer, who had made the controversial statement about Lord Ganesha in the first place. Surendran accused Shamseer of deliberately insulting Lord Ganesha and insisted that legal action should be taken against him.

The controversy began when Speaker Shamseer, addressing an educational event in Kochi, advocated for promoting science in education and allegedly made a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past speech on scientific advancements. Surendran clarified that the Prime Minister was merely quoting from Puranas and emphasized that the BJP understands the distinction between science and religion.

Surendran also questioned CPM’s double standards, citing how they defended Shamseer’s speech but condemned a statement made by Nupur Sharma, who was expelled from the BJP. He pointed out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not yet responded to Shamseer’s controversial remarks despite an ongoing Assembly session. Surendran further argued that if reason is to be applied, it should be done so impartially across all religions and criticized CPM’s control over temples while labeling Hindu religion as a myth.