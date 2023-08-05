‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor Mark Margolis, who portrayed Hector Salamanca, dies

Renowned for his remarkable portrayal of Hector Salamanca in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, actor Mark Margolis has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished. The ‘Breaking Bad’ social media page beautifully expressed their tribute, stating: “… with his eyes, a bell, and very few words — turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

In addition to his iconic TV roles, Margolis graced the big screen with his talent, featuring in acclaimed films like Noah, Black Swan, The Wrestler, and Pi. He also shared the screen with Al Pacino in Scarface, while The Thomas Crown Affair and Gone Baby Gone were among his other notable contributions to the world of cinema. His unique presence will be fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike.