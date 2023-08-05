Cabinet approves Telecommunication Bill, may not table in current Parliament session

The Union Cabinet has reportedly approved the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023, but the government might not introduce it in the current Parliament session, as per sources. The government has eased regulations on internet-based calling and messaging services, excluding them from the scope of telecom rules. An anonymous source mentioned that the Cabinet’s clearance happened, but there is no rush to present the bill in the ongoing session. Initially, the draft Bill included internet-based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communications services, machine-to-machine communication services, and over-the-top (OTT) communication services under telecom service regulations. The government emphasized users’ protection during the consultation process for the Indian Telecommunication Bill. The bill aims to replace three existing laws: the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950.