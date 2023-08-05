Enforcement Directorate seizes PFI leader MK Ashraf’s Munnar property.

The Enforcement Directorate made a significant move by seizing PFI leader MK Ashraf’s resort in Munnar’s Mankulam. Ashraf, who is the state vice president of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), had his Munnar Villa Vista resort sealed, and a board was placed in front of the property. Currently, Ashraf is incarcerated at the Tihar Jail due to his involvement in a money laundering case.

This action comes after the Enforcement Directorate took possession of four villas and 6.75 acres of land in Munnar. Valued at a total of Rs 2.53 crore, these assets are owned by Munnar Villa Vista Pvt Ltd. The provisional attachment of these assets by the federal probe agency on January 7 was confirmed by the adjudicating authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on June 30, paving the way for the agency to seize the land and villas.

The investigation revealed that PFI leaders and members, along with overseas entities, were involved in the development of the Munnar Villa Vista Project (MVVP) to “launder” money collected from foreign countries and within India. The objective was to generate funds for PFI to support its radical activities. The project was being executed through the formation of a company named Munnar Villa Vista Pvt Ltd (MVVPL).

The agency’s probe uncovered various irregularities, including the infusion of unaccounted cash into the project, cash subscriptions of MVVPL shares by ghost shareholders, and bogus transfers to other companies without any exchange of goods or services.

The money laundering case originates from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR, which alleged that a group of PFI/SDPI (Socialist Democratic Party of India) activists conspired to provide training in explosives and weapons, organizing a “terrorist camp” at Narath in Kannur.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) was formed in 2006 in Kerala and maintained its headquarters in Delhi. Last year, it was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) due to its alleged connections with terror activities.