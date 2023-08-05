Fatal encounter: Three army personnel killed in Kulgam, J&K

Three Army personnel lost their lives in a clash with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of Halan forest, following information about militants’ presence, as per a police official. When the security forces were fired upon by the militants, they retaliated, leading to an encounter. The official stated that during the exchange of fire, three security personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army confirmed the operation, mentioning that it was launched based on specific inputs regarding terrorists’ presence in the Halan area of Kulgam. They added that the search operations are still ongoing, and additional reinforcements have been deployed to intensify the search efforts in the region. The situation remains tense as security forces continue their operations to combat the threat posed by militants in the area.