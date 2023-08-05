Free parking subscriptions announced for some residents in UAE

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced free parking subscriptions for some residents in the emirate. The authority announced that people of determination will be eligible for free parking subscriptions.

This service allows individuals holding subscription cards issued by official authorities to access free public parking and link it to the parking system virtually. Under the new process, eligible individuals can access their parking benefits without physically placing the card on the windshield of vehicles.

Below are the documents required to obtain the free parking subscriptions:

Valid Emirates ID

Vehicle Ownership Card

Disabilty Card

Here’s how to apply:

Visit Sharjah municipality website

Enter smart and electronic services

Select public parking services

Apply for the disabled parking permit and submit the required documents