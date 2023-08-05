India gives Sri Lanka INR 450 million to fund its digital identity initiatives

India has taken a significant step in supporting Sri Lanka’s digitalisation program by providing an advance payment of INR 450 million for its unique digital identity project. This funding was handed over by the Indian High Commissioner, Gopal Bagley, during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, where key stakeholders, including Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, and State Minister of Technology, Kanaka Herath, were present.

The Indian grant assistance covers 15% of the total funds required for the successful implementation of the project, showing India’s commitment to supporting this initiative. The digital identity project is considered a crucial aspect of Sri Lanka’s overall digitalisation efforts.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding the project’s execution, involving various officials from both countries. This collaboration aims to enhance Sri Lanka’s digital infrastructure and services, which will have a positive impact on its economy and governance.

The project’s implementation is expected to improve the accessibility and efficiency of public services, contributing to the overall development and modernization of Sri Lanka’s economy. With India’s support, Sri Lanka is likely to make significant strides in harnessing the potential of digital technology for its citizens’ benefit.

By providing financial assistance and engaging in productive discussions, India and Sri Lanka demonstrate their commitment to fostering bilateral ties and promoting digital advancement in the region. This collaboration between the two countries paves the way for more extensive cooperation in the future, as both nations recognize the importance of technology and digital solutions in addressing societal challenges and driving progress.