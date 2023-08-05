India’s Struggles Continue: Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Ends in 1-1 Draw with Japan

India’s performance in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament left much to be desired as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a determined Japan. Despite numerous chances, India struggled to find the back of the net, with Ken Nagayoshi scoring for Japan in the 28th minute. India managed to level the score through skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner conversion in the 43rd minute.

The first quarter was engaging, with India attacking aggressively, but both teams failed to capitalize on their chances. Japan faced an injury substitution, and India earned seven penalty corners, but failed to convert any. The intensity remained high in the following quarter, with Jugraj Singh being green-carded for India.

In the second quarter, Nagayoshi successfully converted a penalty corner for Japan, taking them ahead. India stepped up their game in the second half, playing technical and relentless hockey, but Japan’s defense remained resolute.

Finally, in the 43rd minute, India earned a penalty corner, and Harmanpreet made no mistake, flicking the ball hard into the net to equalize.

The final quarter saw both teams adopting attacking strategies. India earned a penalty corner in the 55th minute, but Japan successfully overturned the decision through video referral. Mandeep Singh saw a yellow card shortly after. Despite India having 15 penalty corners compared to Japan’s two, they couldn’t capitalize on their advantage.

With a day’s break, India will face Malaysia next, while Japan will play against Pakistan on the same day.