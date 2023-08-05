Mumbai COVID scam; Case filed against former mayor Kishori Pednekar, civic officials

In connection with the suspected corruption in the purchase of body bags intended for COVID-19 victims, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police has filed a complaint against former city mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and two civic employees, an official said.

According to him, the case was opened at the Agripada police station on Friday.

According to the police source, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya submitted the relevant complaint in July.

Pednekar is a member of the Shiv Sena faction under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership. During the months of November 2019 and March 2022, she served as mayor.

According to him, the complaint against Pednekar and the two senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers was filed under many sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).

The police representative withheld any other details about the incident.

When contacted, BJP leader Somaiya said, ‘We had filed the complaint in connection with the body bag scam in July this year. Body bags worth Rs 1,500 each were purchased at Rs 6,700 apiece and funds worth crores of rupees were siphoned.’

‘Based on the complaint, the Mumbai police has now registered the first information report (FIR) against Kishori Pednekar and Assistant Municipal Commissioner. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted raids in this connection,’ the former MP added.