PDP leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, under house arrest on Article 370 abrogation anniversary.

Certainly! Let’s elaborate on the situation regarding Mehbooba Mufti and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in relation to the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing it to have its own constitution, flag, and considerable decision-making power over various matters except for defense, communications, and foreign affairs. However, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), decided to revoke Article 370, effectively ending the region’s special status. The state was bifurcated into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Since the abrogation, the situation in the region has been tense, with widespread protests, security measures, and restrictions on the movement and communication of people. As the fourth anniversary of this significant event approached, the government’s handling of the situation came under scrutiny once again.

Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the PDP and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, took to social media to express her frustration and concern. She claimed that she, along with other senior PDP leaders, had been placed under house arrest ahead of the anniversary. Moreover, she mentioned that there was a midnight crackdown, leading to the illegal detention of many PDP party members in police stations.

Mufti criticized the government’s approach, pointing to the presence of large hoardings in Srinagar that celebrated the abrogation while simultaneously using force to suppress the real sentiment of the people. She accused the government of spreading false claims about normalcy in the region, which she believed were contradicted by their actions driven by “paranoia.”

The PDP had sought permission to hold a seminar or discussion with the general public on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation to address the issues arising from the decision. However, their request was denied without any reasons being given. Meanwhile, the BJP was permitted to hold events to “celebrate” the abrogation.

The PDP spokesman further criticized the administration’s dual and dubious approach, alleging that it demonstrated a biased political agenda set by the BJP rather than adhering to constitutional principles.

Mehbooba Mufti also accused the BJP-led government of allowing a free run for celebrations commemorating the “illegal” abrogation of Article 370. She believed that this was a tactic to mislead public opinion and portray a false sense of normalcy in the region.

The situation remains complex and sensitive in Jammu and Kashmir, with differing perspectives on the abrogation and its aftermath. Mehbooba Mufti’s statements and actions reflect the ongoing political tensions and the demand for the restoration of autonomy and rights in the region.