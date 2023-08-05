Prannoy dominates Rajawat, advances to Australian Open final.

H.S. Prannoy displayed top form in a convincing victory over his fellow Indian shuttler, Priyanshu Rajawat, securing a spot in the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament final. The 31-year-old’s power and precision outshined the 21-year-old Rajawat, leading to a 21-18, 21-12 triumph.

In the upcoming final, Prannoy will face off against China’s Weng Hong Yang, a familiar opponent whom he defeated in the Malaysia Masters final, earning his first individual title in six years. Rajawat’s impressive run culminated in his first-ever Super 500 semifinal appearance.

Throughout the week, Prannoy has been in supreme touch, with a notable come-from-behind victory against world No. 2 and top seed Anthony Ginting in the quarterfinals. In this semifinal match, Prannoy once again demonstrated his ability to capitalize on his opponent’s errors.

Rajawat put up a strong fight, initially taking a lead with his service, but Prannoy quickly turned the tables, claiming four consecutive points. The young shuttler’s effort to stay in the rallies and his determined fight could not prevent Prannoy from securing the first game.

In the second game, Prannoy maintained a high tempo, building an early lead. Although Rajawat showed flashes of brilliance, his unforced errors played into Prannoy’s favor. Despite Rajawat’s attempt to narrow the gap, Prannoy’s experience and a series of powerful smashes gave him a comfortable victory, sealing his place in the final with an impressive display of skill and dominance.