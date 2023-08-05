Tata Motors launches Punch CNG: Price, features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Punch CNG in the markets. The car is offered in five trims namely Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. Tata Punch CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. It is offered in a price range of Rs 7.10-9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Punch CNG is equipped with premium features such as Voice assisted Electric Sunroof, Front Seat Armrest, USB C Type charger, Shark fin antenna, Automatic Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain sensing wipers, and height adjustable driver seat.

Tata Punch is powered by the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine which generates maximum power of 72 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 103 Nm at 3230 rpm. This powertrain unit will feature advanced Single ECU which ensures jerk free shifting between petrol and CNG modes. It can also be directly started in CNG mode. The twin-cylinder CNG setup is located below the luggage area in the boot as it comes with 6 point mounting system for additional rear crash safety.