Toyota launches 2023 Vellfire MPV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Toyota India has launched the 2023 Vellfire MPV in the market. It is offered in two trims namely Hi Grade and VIP Grade – Executive Lounge. The Multi Purpose vehicle is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India). It will be delivered to customers from November 2023 onwards.

The MPV is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder DOHC petrol engine with Toyota Hybrid System which comprises of an electric motor and a hybrid battery. The total power output and torque performance are rated at 190 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm between 4300-4500 rpm. The 2023 Vellfire returns a mileage of 19.28 kmpl.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Expat wins Jeep Wrangler

The MPV comes with 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 15 JBL Speakers, Apple Car Play & Android Auto compatibility. The rear seat occupants are also provided a 14-inch entertainment unit. The 2023 Vellfire also boasts of more than 60 connected features such as remote door lock/unlock, air conditioning, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics and driver monitoring alerts. The MPV is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense which includes several advanced amenities like Pre-Collision Safety, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive High Beam LED Headlamps and Blind Spot Monitor.