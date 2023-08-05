Tribunal Slams Higher Ed Dept for Incomplete Files in Principal Appointment

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) expressed dissatisfaction with the Higher Education Department’s handling of files related to the appointment process of principals for government arts and science colleges in the state.

In its recent order, the tribunal noted that many files submitted by the Higher Education Additional Secretary were “incomplete.” These files lacked the score sheets of 111 candidates who applied for the principal positions, and when questioned about this, it was stated that the score sheets were with the College Education Director.

The appointment process came under scrutiny due to alleged intervention by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who blamed the media for targeting her and tarnishing her image. The tribunal, in response, ordered the interim appointment of candidates from the original list of 43 candidates approved by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). These include 38 college professors currently in service, with a requirement to reapply when new appointment procedures commence.

The government had set up a new selection committee to address complaints from candidates who were not included in the initial DPC-approved list, and an expanded selection list was also prepared. Surprisingly, the government’s lawyer asked the court to cancel both lists and make new appointments following the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Additional Secretary’s files submitted to the tribunal included complaints against the DPC-approved list filed by certain individuals, but no complaints were made directly to the DPC, according to the tribunal’s observations.

In response to the tribunal’s order, Minister Bindu assured that the government would abide by it. The appointments will be based on UGC-stipulated qualifications and seniority. The 43 candidates on the DPC-approved list will receive temporary appointments within two weeks, and new appointment procedures will follow UGC norms.

The minister mentioned that officials responsible for lapses in proper file submission would be asked to provide explanations. Additionally, the government did not accept the expanded list prepared by the selection committee, chaired by the Higher Education Principal Secretary.