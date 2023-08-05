Two men harassed, abused minor sisters in Dholpur, Rajasthan, case filed

In the Rajasthani area of Dholpur, a case of harassment and lewd behaviour towards two young sisters has come to light. Every day on their way to school, the girls were followed and abused by two guys.

The victims’ families were present when the act occurred, and they reported the individuals to the authorities.

On their way to school, the family members observed the accused harassing and acting inappropriately towards their daughters. When confronted, the accused fled the scene. However, when the family members went to the accused men’s houses to report the event, the accused men’s family members attacked them.

Family members of the young girls, upset by the circumstance, reported it to the police on Friday. The case has been reported to the police, who have opened an inquiry under sections 143, 323, 341, 504, 506, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act.

The family of the victims said in the police station report that their 14-year-old girls, who are enrolled in a government school’s ninth grade, used to walk to and from school together. But two men named Bhuri and Shailendra regularly harassed and acted inappropriately towards them on their way to school.

According to the investigation, family members sent other family members to acquire information about the accused individuals on August 3, when the two girls left for school.

The girls were led into the wayside bushes where the accused attempted to molest them after being forcibly seized as they passed by Bhuri and Shailendra. The girls started screaming and crying, and when their family members arrived, Bhuri and Shailendra had to leave.

Later, when the accused young men’s family members went to their homes to report the occurrence, they were violently rebuffed. The victims’ family then reported the men and others of their family to the police station.

The police have opened an investigation and started taking the required steps.