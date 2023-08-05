UAE authority announces partial road closure for three weeks

Sharjah: Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) in Sharjah announced that one of the emirate’s key roads will be partially closed for three weeks. The authority informed that part of Maliha Road —towards its intersection with the Sheikh Khalifa Street — will be closed for maintenance work from Sunday, August 6. The lane will remain shut until August 27.

Also Read: Free parking subscriptions announced for some residents in UAE

The authority urged motorists to exercise caution and follow directional signs.