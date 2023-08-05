UP CM Adityanath offers government jobs to on-time research scholars

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon the researchers working under the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Scheme in aspirational development blocks of the state to work diligently and consider themselves as a bridge between the public and the government. Speaking at an event, the CM urged the scholars to connect the public with the welfare schemes of the government during their three-year fellowships in their respective development blocks.

CM Yogi emphasized the importance of achieving 100% participation of their respective blocks in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, focusing on essential areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, women empowerment, and infrastructure development. He reassured that Uttar Pradesh had sufficient funds and manpower to support their efforts.

The CM also highlighted that NITI Aayog had designated 112 districts, including eight districts in Uttar Pradesh, as aspirational districts in 2018. These districts, namely Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, and Fatehpur, require special attention and development initiatives.

To motivate the researchers further, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that scholars who complete their three-year tenure with dedication, commitment, and present outstanding research management in writing would receive weightage in government job opportunities along with age relaxation.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister encouraged the researchers to work with full commitment, envisioning a brighter future for the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh by actively engaging in the government’s welfare programs and contributing to their development.