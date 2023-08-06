After worker protests, Telangana’s governor signs bill for transport merger

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 was introduced into the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Sunday with the approval of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, according to the press secretary for Raj Bhavan.

The bill, which seeks to integrate the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the state government, was introduced the day after hundreds of TSRTC personnel marched to Raj Bhavan to demand Dr. Tamilisai Sounderarajan’s approval.

A proposal to merge the TSRTC with the state government and add 43,000 people to the state service was also approved earlier on Monday by the Telangana cabinet.

The governor proposed ten recommendations while receiving her approval, one of which was that the ownership of the TSRTC’s lands, assets, and properties should remain with the company for its sole and exclusive use even after the RTC employees were absorbed as Telangana government employees.

The governor also requested in his recommendation that the RTC employees’ salaries and benefits, once they were integrated into the Telangana government, be on par with those of other state employees in terms of salary, transfers, promotions, retirement pensions, or provident funds, and other gratuities.

Dr. Tamilisai Sounderarajan urged the Telangana government to clarify and take on the responsibility of paying the arrears from the former in her recommendation.

The governor added that the Telangana government should accept that the already absorbed TSRTC employees should be able to request a “compassionate appointment” for a family member on medical grounds if any employee becomes physically or mentally unfit for service as a result of working for the RTC.

The governor drew attention to the rigid disciplinary procedures within the RTC and suggested that they be made more humane and in accordance with the same service rules and regulations as the other government employees and the pertinent service standards.

According to recommendations in the press release, if RTC absorbed personnel were transferred on deputations to other departments, it was advised that their grade, pay, salary, and promotions be safeguarded for their advantage so that there is no disruption with regard to their elevations and promotions.

The governor further recommended that contract workers or outsourced workers receive the same treatment, salaries, and benefits as regular workers under state service laws, and that their work be recognised and safeguarded for future service in other roles or departments, including provident funds.