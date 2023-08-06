Chandrayaan-3 successfully placed into Moon’s orbit: ISRO

On Saturday evening, Chandrayaan 3 achieved a significant milestone by entering the lunar orbit, successfully navigating the Moon’s gravity field. The critical thruster firing manoeuvre was executed from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru at approximately 7 pm.

ISRO confirmed the successful insertion of Chandrayaan 3 into the lunar orbit and stated that a retro-burning at the Perilune, the point in the lunar orbit nearest to the Moon, was carried out from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC, Bengaluru.

The official Twitter handle for Chandrayaan 3 also provided updates on the mission, announcing that the next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre was scheduled for the following day, August 6, around 23:00 hrs IST.

This achievement marks a significant step forward for the Chandrayaan 3 mission, as it continues its journey towards the Moon. The successful entry into the lunar orbit demonstrates the precision and effectiveness of the spacecraft’s propulsion system and the expertise of the ISRO team.

The mission’s continued progress is eagerly awaited by the scientific community and space enthusiasts alike, as Chandrayaan 3 aims to conduct further exploration and research on the lunar surface. With each successful manoeuvre, the spacecraft gets closer to its ultimate objective, and the entire nation watches with pride and excitement for the next phases of this remarkable lunar mission.