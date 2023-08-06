India to face West Indies in 2nd T20I: Possible playing XI

Guyana: in cricket, India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. The match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The match will start at 8 PM Indian time.

Team India lost the first match by four runs at Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

The third match of the series will be played at the same venue on the 8th of this month at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The last two matches will be played in the United States. The fourth match will be held on the 12th of August at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground at Lauderhill in Florida and the 5th match of the series will be played on the 13th of this month at the same venue.

India registered a 1-0 victory over West Indies in the Test series followed by a 2-1 win in the One-Day International series.

PREDICTED XI:

India:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies:

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

SQUADS:

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies:

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd