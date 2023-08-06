Infinix launches 128GB storage variant of Smart 7 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched the 128GB storage variant of Smart 7 in India. The smartphone was originally launched in February this year in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Infinix Smart 7 with 128 GB storage is currently available for sale on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 7,999. The handset comes in three different colours — Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue.

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1612×720) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 500nits. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with a PowerVR GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Infinix Smart 7 runs on Android 12 with XOS 12 out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Smart 7 ships with a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor alongside a dual LED flash. For video calls and selfies, the handset houses a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.