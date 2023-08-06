MG Motors launches Comet Gamer Edition: Price, features

Mumbai: MG Motors has launched the ‘Gamer Edition’ of the Comet EV. The car is available at an additional price of Rs 64,999 over the existing car cost. Interested buyers can either book it online through the official website of MG or at MG dealerships across India.

MG Comet Gamer Edition is powered by 17.3kWh battery pack, which provides a maximum driving range of 230 kilometre. A max power of 41.42bhp and 110Nm is produced by the battery pack and an electric motor. MG claims that a 3.3kW charger can charge the battery from 0% to 100% in 7 hours.

MG Comet EV measures 3 meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width. It rides on 12-inch steel wheels. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.