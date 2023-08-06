Owaisi criticises use of bulldozers in Haryana’s Nuh as ‘neither legally correct nor…’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), turned his pistol on the Haryana government during the fourth day of the demolition campaign in the violent Nuh area, accusing the government of taking ‘one-sided action’ against ‘poor Muslims.’

He added that hundreds of low-income families had been forced into homelessness based only on accusations.

Asaduddin Owaisi also claimed in a tweet that the Haryana government, led by Manohar Lal Khattar, was ‘bowing before the real criminals who are roaming freely with guns.’

When criticised for tearing down homes in Nuh, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, Owaisi remarked, ‘Is it a big deal to consider yourself strong by demolishing mud houses and slums?’

Asaduddin Owaisi further referred to the Supreme Court’s observations on demolition campaigns and stated, ‘The Supreme Court has said that before initiating any bulldozer action, the government must follow the due process of law. Without giving the building owner a chance to voice his opinion, no action may be performed. Hundreds of low-income families were made homeless based only on claims.’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of AIMIM, stated in a tweet, ‘Even though the Sanghis take delight in their vandalism, it is neither legally correct nor condoned by the dictates of humanity.’

The local government, however, denied the assertions that the recent communal fighting in Nuh and the present demolition effort are related.

The demolitions, according to Anil Vij, the home minister for Haryana, were part of a campaign against people who were allegedly responsible for the communal violence. In a news interview, he stated, ‘Ilaj mein bulldozer bhi ek karavayi hai (bulldozer is a part of one of the treatments).’