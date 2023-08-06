Poco launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Poco launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Poco M6 Pro 5G’ in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting August 9 at 12PM IST in Flipkart in Power Black and Forest Green colours . Poco is offering two storage and RAM configurations on the smartphone. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 12,999. The Poco M6 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on August 9 at 12PM IST.

The smartphone comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Poco M6 Pro 5G gets a Gorilla Glass 3 layer. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box, and promises 2 major OS updates along with 3 years of security updates.

The smartphone features a dual camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 8-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support over USB type-C cable.