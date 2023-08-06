Realme launches Realme 11 5G: Details

Mumbai: Realme 11 5G was launched in global markets. Realme 11 5G price is set at NTD 8990 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available in Dawn Gold and Moon Night Dark (translated from Chinese) colours. It will go on sale in Taiwan on August 3 via the Realme Taiwan website.

The Realme 11 5G is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, that comprises a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and an 83.6-degree field-of-view, along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 89.1-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video chats, the Realme 11 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include dual SIM/dual standby 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and e-compass. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.