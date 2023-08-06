Beat the Heat with a Refreshing Jigarthanda

Jigarthanda is a popular South Indian beverage, especially from Tamil Nadu. It’s a refreshing and cooling drink that is perfect for hot summer days. Here’s a simple Jigarthanda recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup whole milk

– 1/4 cup condensed milk

– 1/4 cup almond gum (badam pisin) soaked in water

– 2 tablespoons sabja seeds (basil seeds) soaked in water

– 1 teaspoon rose syrup

– 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

– Nannari syrup (sarsaparilla syrup) – optional for extra flavor

– Chopped nuts and cherries for garnish

Instructions:

1. Soak the almond gum (badam pisin) in water overnight or for at least 4-5 hours until it swells up and becomes soft.

2. Soak the sabja seeds in water for about 15-20 minutes until they puff up.

3. In a blender, combine the whole milk and condensed milk. Blend until well-mixed.

4. Add the soaked almond gum and blend again until it gets incorporated into the milk.

5. Add the rose syrup and a few drops of nannari syrup (if using). Blend everything together.

6. Take a serving glass and add a spoonful of the soaked sabja seeds at the bottom.

7. Pour the milk mixture into the glass until it’s about 3/4 full.

8. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

9. Garnish with chopped nuts and a cherry on top.

10. Serve chilled and enjoy your refreshing Jigarthanda!