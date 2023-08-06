Beat the Heat with a Refreshing Jigarthanda

Jigarthanda is a popular South Indian beverage, especially from Tamil Nadu. It’s a refreshing and cooling drink that is perfect for hot summer days. Here’s a simple Jigarthanda recipe:
Ingredients:
– 1 cup whole milk
– 1/4 cup condensed milk
– 1/4 cup almond gum (badam pisin) soaked in water
– 2 tablespoons sabja seeds (basil seeds) soaked in water
– 1 teaspoon rose syrup
– 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream
– Nannari syrup (sarsaparilla syrup) – optional for extra flavor
– Chopped nuts and cherries for garnish
Instructions:
1. Soak the almond gum (badam pisin) in water overnight or for at least 4-5 hours until it swells up and becomes soft.
2. Soak the sabja seeds in water for about 15-20 minutes until they puff up.
3. In a blender, combine the whole milk and condensed milk. Blend until well-mixed.
4. Add the soaked almond gum and blend again until it gets incorporated into the milk.
5. Add the rose syrup and a few drops of nannari syrup (if using). Blend everything together.
6. Take a serving glass and add a spoonful of the soaked sabja seeds at the bottom.
7. Pour the milk mixture into the glass until it’s about 3/4 full.
8. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
9. Garnish with chopped nuts and a cherry on top.
10. Serve chilled and enjoy your refreshing Jigarthanda!
Post Your Comments