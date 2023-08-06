WGA says no agreement reached between striking Hollywood writers and major studios

Representatives of the major studios met with negotiators from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) for the first time in three months to discuss the possibility of resuming contract talks amid the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. However, no agreement was reached during the meeting, according to the WGA.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios like Walt Disney and Netflix, stated that it needed to consult with member studios before proceeding further. They have not yet issued a public statement on the meeting.

The strike, which began on May 2, involves around 11,500 members of the writers’ guild who walked out due to disagreements over pay, streaming residuals, and issues like the use of artificial intelligence.

The WGA stated that the AMPTP was willing to make some adjustments to TV minimums for writers and discuss artificial intelligence issues, but they did not show willingness to address screenwriters’ concerns and other proposals.

In addition to discussing their proposals, the WGA highlighted the need to address strike-related issues, including health care benefits, plan funding, reinstatement of striking writers, and arbitration of disputes arising during the strike.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed encouragement over the reopening of communication between the parties, considering the negative impact of the simultaneous strikes by writers and actors on the economy.

The strikes are taking a toll on various small businesses that support the entertainment industry, such as florists, caterers, and costume suppliers.

Prior to the meeting, both sides exchanged pointed statements, with the WGA calling for a new approach from the studios and the AMPTP emphasizing the importance of getting people back to work.

The strikes have disrupted the fall TV season, halting most work on scripted series and film production. The uncertainty caused by the strikes has also prompted Warner Bros Discovery to warn investors about potential delays in film releases and the production and delivery of content. Additionally, Fox is expected to reschedule the television’s Emmy Awards to air in January due to the ongoing strikes.