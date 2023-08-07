Aaditya Thackeray urges Mumbai civic authority to abolish tolls on fast highways

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and a member of the Mumbai legislature from Worli, has written to IS Chahal, the commissioner of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), requesting that the city’s Eastern and Western motorways be free of tolls.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which has been collecting toll fees and profits from hoardings on both motorways despite the BMC’s denial, was also questioned by the former environment minister of Maharashtra.

Notably, the BMC received control of both motorways for maintenance in November of last year.

‘Toll plazas lead to traffic jams and waste of Mumbaikar’s time. If the roads are being maintained by BMC with tax given by citizens, why should they pay double tax in way of toll? A one-time settlement should be made for tolls that have been operational for more than 20 years,’ he said.