BMW introduces new colour variants for G 310 motorcycles in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, BMW Motorrad India has introduced new color options for its G 310 motorcycle range. The range include BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 GS. The new colour variants can be booked across all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

BMW G 310 R Colours: The roadster will now be available in new Style Sport and Style Passion colours.

BMW G 310 RR Colours: The bike will be offered in new Cosmic Black 2 colour.

BMW G 310 GS Colours: The G310 GS is now also offered in Style Rallye paintwork in Racing Red.

These bikes are powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine produces 28Nm of torque at 7,500rpm and 34bhp at 9,250rpm.

Presently, the G 310 R costs Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the G 310 GS is priced at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The G 310 RR will cost Rs 3.00 lakh(ex-showroom).