Chhattisgarh: Explosion at steel industry in Durg results in one worker’s death, two injured

On Sunday, a tragic incident occurred at a power and steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, resulting in the death of one worker and injuries to two others due to an explosion. The blast took place around 2 am at a plant belonging to a power and steel company in the Rasmada area. As of now, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, and authorities are conducting an investigation to ascertain the factors leading to the unfortunate event.

The City Superintendent of Police (CSP) in Durg, Vaibhav Banker, reported that the explosion caused molten metal to spill within the premises, causing serious injuries to the three workers present at the site during the incident. The injured workers were quickly rushed to JLN Memorial Hospital in Sector 9 Bhilai for medical attention. Tragically, Khemlal Sahu, aged 38, succumbed to his injuries and lost his life. On a positive note, the condition of the other two workers is stable, and they are receiving appropriate medical care.

In response to the incident, the police have filed a case and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion. As of now, no specific details have been released about the potential cause, and authorities are likely to conduct a detailed examination of the plant’s equipment, procedures, and safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

This unfortunate incident has brought attention to the need for stringent safety measures and protocols in industrial settings to protect the lives and well-being of workers. The authorities will aim to establish accountability and take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of workers in such plants in the future.