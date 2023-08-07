Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,516 per 10 gram, down Rs 11 or 0.02%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,230, down Rs 248 or 0.34%. MCX gold gained 0.15% at the close on Friday, while silver futures fell 0.05% or Rs 34.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,975.60 per troy ounce on Monday, down $0.50 or 0.03% while Silver futures trading at $23.630, up $0.086 or 0.360%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,942.33 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,977.20. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver was down 0.1% at $23.57 an ounce, while platinum added 0.2% to $923.75. Palladium gained 0.5% to $1,262.31.