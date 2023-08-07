Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday

The Delhi Services Bill is set to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, and both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have issued whips to their MPs, urging them to be present in the Upper House until its adjournment. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’ chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, issued a three-line whip on August 4, stating that crucial issues would be discussed on August 7, 2023. He urged all Congress MPs to be present in the House from 11 am onwards and support the party’s stand.

A reminder was also sent to the Congress’ MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, reiterating the importance of their presence on August 7, as important legislative matters would be voted on.

Similarly, the AAP has also issued a whip to all its MPs, requesting them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.

The bill in question seeks to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, which had nullified a Supreme Court judgment giving control of “services” in the NCT administration to the Delhi government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to present the corresponding bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are determined to oppose the government’s move to pass the bill, despite the NDA having the numbers in its favor with support from BJD and YSRCP. The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Upper House, and with backing from BJD, YSRCP, nominated members, and some Independents, they are likely to secure a majority.

The 26-party INDIA alliance aims to thwart the bill in the House, setting the stage for a heated debate and deliberation on the future of “services” control in Delhi’s administration.