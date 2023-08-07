Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist shot dead by security forces along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch during the early hours of Monday, a Defence official said. The terrorist has been identified as Muneer Hussain, resident of Bagyladra Poonch.

A self-styled Division Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Hussain crossed LOC to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 1993 for arms training and returned in 1996 and again went back to PoK in 1998, said the Army. The defence spokesman added that Hussain had masterminded a number of attacks on security forces and was close to a close associate of Maulana Dawood Kashmir, who in turn is a close associate of Syed Salauddin, the Hizbul Mujahideen founder.

‘As per reliable intelligence inputs, a high level meeting of Hizbul Mujahideen Group took place in Islamabad which he attended. Agenda of the meeting was revival of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch areas’, said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, defense spokesman. ‘It is evident that Pak is trying to send old terror veterans to UT of J&K to motivate and recruit youth thus making desperate attempts to revive terrorism’, he said.

Earlier, the Army said an infiltration attempt was foiled in Poonch sector today and two infiltrators were shot during the counter-infiltration operation that was jointly carried out by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir. While the body of Hussain was recovered, there is no information what happened to the other infiltrator who was shot.