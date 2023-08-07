Kerala Assembly session commences today, anticipating turbulent debates.

The Kerala Assembly session is scheduled to commence on August 7, with a tribute to the late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. It marks the first session in over five decades without Chandy as a member, having represented the Puthuppally constituency for 53 years.

During the 10-day sitting, the House will deliberate on several bills, including one related to the safety and security of healthcare workers. Expect heated discussions on various issues, such as the state’s financial crisis and controversial remarks made by Speaker A N Shamseer.

The Congress-led opposition UDF is likely to raise concerns about women’s safety in the state, particularly in light of a recent tragic incident involving a five-year-old girl allegedly assaulted by a migrant worker in Ernakulam district.

The ruling Left front might face criticism for the absence of government officials or ministers at the funeral of the victim and financial assistance provided to her family. The financial crisis in the state may lead to blame on the central government’s economic policies.

The session is also anticipated to feature debates on the action taken against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case and a vigilance probe on graft allegations.

Additionally, the government’s stance towards the media and actions against journalists are expected to be discussed. The session will conclude on August 23.