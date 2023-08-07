Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued new advisory for Umrah pilgrims. The ministry has asked pilgrims and visitors to avoid sleeping in the Grand Mosque in Makkah. It urged pilgrims to avoid sitting or sleeping in corridors and prayer areas, emergency vehicle paths or the paths for people with special needs.

‘Remember, the summer heat can be intense. Still with proper preparation and precautions, you can have a rewarding and comfortable Umrah experience,’ said the authority.

Every person who wants to perform Umrah must obtain a permit authorizing him to do so before arriving at the Grand Mosque in Makkah through the application of Nusuk or Tawakkalna services.