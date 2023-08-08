After being raped by tantrik under pretence of treatment, minor in Rajasthan gives birth

In Rajasthan’s Salumbar area, a Class 10 schoolgirl who was raped by a tantric gave birth to a baby girl. The minor girl had been sexually assaulted on the pretence of healing her after she had been ill by the tantric, who is also a government worker with the Salumbar Irrigation Department.

After the woman gave birth to a girl at a hospital on June 6, the incident came to light. When the doctors learned that the mother was a minor, they called the police.

After that, police took down the victim’s statement. But no formal complaint was brought in the matter.

The youngster’s family members went to the police a month later, on July 6, and reported that the minor had been sexually assaulted on the hospital grounds.

The tantrik and two other people who worked in the hospital parking lot were subsequently detained by police. Also taken into jail was a minor.

‘Arrests have been made of all accused in the case. Senior police officer Pradeep said that the victim’s baby’s DNA had been sent for testing and that the results, which would be available in a month, will reveal who the child’s real father is.’

The victim’s father, meantime, claimed that they formerly resided close to the Panchayat Committee, where they met the tantrik Lakshman.

The victim’s father began working at the Salumbar hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tantrik asked them to bring his young daughter to him when she became ill because he would treat her using esoteric methods.

The tantrik repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor while pretending to heal her.