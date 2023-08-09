BMW unveils 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: Details

Mumbai: Luxury automobile brand based in Germany, BMW has unveiled the new 5 Series. The series includes LWB and i5 LWB electric sedan. The Long Wheelbase version of the sedan has been specifically designed for the Chinese market. But, BMW is expected to bring the LWB 5 Series to India soon.

Powertrain details of the 5 Series LWB has not been revealed by BMW. As per reports, the sedan is likely to feature the 520i and 530i petrol and diesel variants as well. The BMW i5 LWB comes with a 81.2kWh battery pack, and is offered in the eDrive40 and M60 variants.

BMW has not revealed the dimensions of the vehicle.The sedan will come equipped with a 12.3-inch instrument display, 14.9-inch infotainment display, Bowers and Wilkins audio and four-zone climate control.