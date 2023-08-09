Ducati launches Diavel V4 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched its new bike named ‘Diavel V4’ in India. The Diavel V4 is priced at Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will debut at Ducati showrooms across key cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been named as the brand ambassador of the brand for India. ‘Here’s welcoming Ranveer to the world of Ducati at the launch of the Diavel V4! We are thrilled to announce him as our Ambassador and congratulate him as the first Diavel V4 of India heads to his garage!’ as stated by Ducati.

Also Read: BMW unveils 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: Details

The Ducati Diavel V4 comes equipped with Omega DRL headlight, a multi-point LED rear light unit beneath the tail, a 5-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth integration and the Ducati Link App, with an optional integrated turn-by-turn navigation system. The Diavel V4 offers 3 Power Modes and 4 Riding Modes. The bike is offered in two colours- Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

The bike is powered by a 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine. The engine generates a top power of 168 bhp at 10750rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7500rpm. This motorbike has a 20-litre steel fuel tank. Braking duties are handled by double 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front. The bike’s handling is optimized by the sleek Diablo Rosso III rear tyre in a 240/45 size. It also has a 50 mm fully adjustable fork and a mono-shock absorber.

The bike also features 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) and Cruise Control.