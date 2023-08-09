Moderate intensity earthquake hits southern Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, Philippines. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.