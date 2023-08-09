Post-mortem Reveals Police Assault as Cause of Death in Tanur Custodial Case

The post-mortem examination of Thamir Jifri, who tragically passed away while in custody at the Tanur police station, has unveiled a distressing revelation: his death was partially attributed to police assault.

Thamir’s body bore the marks of 21 wounds, coupled with lung inflammation. The report also acknowledged underlying health issues stemming from consistent drug use.

In response, Thamir’s family expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing inquiry, raising concerns about the impartiality of a police-led investigation involving their colleagues. They firmly advocated for an external agency to conduct a comprehensive probe. Their pleas found resonance as they presented petitions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

The gravity of the situation led to the suspension of eight police officers, including Tanur Police Sub-Inspector Krishnalal, K Manoj, Jinesh Abhimanyu, Sreekumar, Albin Augustine, Dinesh, and Vipin, along with a security personnel stationed at the facility. This suspension marked a significant step in the investigation into their potential role in the unfortunate custodial demise.