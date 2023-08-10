2 fined Rs. 1 lakh for performing stunts on moving cars in Bareilly

The police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, issued two men challans totaling more than Rs 1 lakh after they were spotted in a social media video performing stunts on moving cars on a highway. On both cars, a challan for Rs 52,000 each was placed.

In the footage, two men can be seen leaning outside of two moving Scorpios while one man is seen standing on top of the bonnet of one of them.

The UP Police located the car’s licence plate from the video and identified the occupants in it after getting a complaint on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The police then assessed each of them a fine of Rs 52,000 and mailed copies of the challan to their residences.